Forecast Includes Wind, Rain And Snow

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada until 5 AM Wednesday. Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect for Yosemite National Park and the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County until 11 PM Wednesday.

Snow levels will continue to range between 3,000 to 5,000 feet. The heaviest snow is expected today.

Total accumulations above the 4,000 foot elevation, will range from four inches to five feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds will gust as high as forty-five to sixty mph. Gusty winds could cause tree damage and bring down tree branches.

The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Travel could be impossible or very difficult with delays and chain controls. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

A Flood Watch is also in effect for the central San Joaquin Valley and for elevations below 4,000 feet in Mariposa County. This will continue until 11 PM Wednesday.

Flooding caused by heavy rainfall continues to be possible. Excessive runoff could result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Area creeks and streams are already running high and could flood with more heavy rain.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Finally, a Wind Advisory continues for the Mother Lode, and the northern San Joaquin Valley until 9 PM tonight. The Mariposa County foothills and the central San Joaquin Valley, will also be under a Wind Advisory from 11 AM this morning until 9 PM tonight.

The strongest winds are expected late this afternoon into early this evening.

South to southeast winds of fifteen to thirty mph are likely with expected gusts up to forty-five mph.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.