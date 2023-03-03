Friday Power Outages, School Cancelations, And Warming Centers

PG&E Power Outage Map View Photo

Sonora, CA — Power outages are still an ongoing challenge in Tuolumne and Calaveras County due to snow, downed trees, and other access issues. PG&E reports that thousands are still without power. The hardest hit areas are in Twain Harte, Tuolumne, Cedar Ridge, Groveland, Avery, and Wilseyville. Many have now been without electricity for days.

To view Friday’s school cancelations, click here.

Warming Centers:

• Tuolumne CRC is located at 18241 Bay Ave in Tuolumne

• Groveland CRC is located at Groveland- 18986 Ferretti Road

In addition, a Warming Center will be open this Saturday through Monday at the Calaveras County Library on Gold Strike Road in San Andreas. For assistance with transportation, call Calaveras Connect at (209) 754-4450.

Additional Public places open to provide a warm place to go during the day include:

• Sonora Main Library

Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Saturday, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

480 Greenley Road Sonora, CA 95370

Ph: 209-533-5507

• Tuolumne and Twain Harte Library

Tues-Thur, 2pm-6pm

Fri-Sat, 10am-2pm

• Groveland Library

Tues-Thur, 11am-5pm

Fri-Sat, 10am-2pm

• Lambert Community Center

Mon–Fri 11 a.m. – 2 pm

347 W. Jackson St.

Sonora, CA 95370

Ph: 209-533-4879

• Behavioral Health Enrichment Center – 101 Hospital Rd. Sonora CA 95370

Enrichment Center will be open from 8:00 to 6:00 on March 3rd and close for the

weekend and re-open on March 6th

Tuolumne County Public Works would like to remind everyone of sand locations. You will

need to bring your own bags and shovel.

• Columbia – Airport parking lot @ 10723 Airport Rd (please look for the orange cones)

• Tuolumne – 18870 Birch Street or at Parkview Ln and Chestnut Ave

• Jamestown – On the corner of 7th Ave and 8th St

• Big Oak Flat / Groveland area – 11242 Wards Ferry Rd

For those that need assistance with sheltering animals, contact Tuolumne County

Animal Control at 209-694-2730. Animal Control is open Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 4

p.m. For afterhours animal emergencies, contact the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 209-533-

5815.

Winter storms create a higher risk of car accidents, hypothermia, frostbite, carbon dioxide

poisoning, and heart attacks from overexertion. Tuolumne County OES urges people to stay safe

during winter weather:

• Stay off roads if at all possible. If you do travel, carry a flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

• Limit your time outside to avoid exposure to extreme cold. If you need to go outside,

wear layers of warming clothing.

• Prepare for power outages.