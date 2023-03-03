State Joins Federal Tax Deadline Extension Due To Storms

Snow pile high at the Meadowmont Shopping Center in the Arnold area of Calaveras County View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Following the federal government’s lead and extending the 2022 tax filing deadline due to the December and January storms, Californians impacted will get an extra seven months to file their taxes, including those in the Mother Lode.

The original federal and state tax filing and payment deadline was April 18th; the new date is October 16, 2023.

“As communities across the state continue recovering from the damage caused by the winter storms, California is working swiftly to help recovering Californians get back on their feet,” said Governor Newsom.

51 counties, including Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Mariposa, and Tuolumne are eligible for this extended tax relief. Additionally, on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency after this week’s storms to support disaster response and relief in 13 counties, including Amador, Mariposa, Madera, and Mono. To view this emergency proclamation, click here. Newsom’s office provided this additional tax relief information:

TAX EXTENSION

To help alleviate some of the hardship many have endured during this trying period, the FTB has extended the filing and payment deadlines for individuals and businesses in California until October 16, 2023.

This relief applies to deadlines falling on or after January 8, 2023, and before October 16, 2023, including the 2022 individual income tax returns due on April 18 and the quarterly estimated tax payments, typically due on January 17, 2023, and April 18, 2023. Those payments were previously extended to May 15, 2023, for those impacted by winter storms.

The IRS announced tax relief for Californians affected by these winter storms. Taxpayers affected by these storms qualify for an extension to October 16, 2023, to file individual and business tax returns and make certain tax payments. This includes:

Individuals whose tax returns and payments are due on April 18, 2023.

Quarterly estimated tax payments due January 17, 2023, April 18, 2023, June 15, 2023, and September 15, 2023.

Business entities whose tax returns are normally due on March 15 and April 18.

PTE Elective Tax payments due on June 15, 2023.

CLAIMING DISASTER LOSSES

Taxpayers affected by a presidentially declared disaster may claim a deduction for a disaster loss. Taxpayers may claim a disaster loss when filing either an original or amended tax year 2022 tax return.

When filing their return, taxpayers should write the name of the disaster in blue or black ink at the top of their tax return to alert FTB. If filing electronically, taxpayers should follow the software instructions to enter disaster information. If a taxpayer receives a late filing or payment penalty notice related to the postponement period, they should call the number on the notice to have the penalty abated.

Additional information and instructions are available in FTB Publication 1034, 2022 Disaster Loss: How to Claim a State Tax Deduction.

Disaster victims can receive free copies of their state returns to replace those lost or damaged. To do so, they should use form FTB 3516 and write the name of the disaster in blue or black ink at the top of the request.

For a complete list of all disasters declared in California, see the chart on FTB’s disaster loss webpage.