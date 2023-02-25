Mail Theft Led To Two Arrests In Amador County

Stolen mail found inside suspect's vehicle View Photos

Plymouth, CA – Two were arrested for mail theft after a deputy noticed loose mail in their vehicle; not only were they caught red-handed, but their vehicle was also impounded.

A caller to Amador County Sheriff’s dispatch reported a suspicious vehicle parked in front of their business along Shenandoah Road in the Plymouth area. Once on scene, a deputy contacted the occupants, Terra Lair-Brooks and Richard Murillo both from Stockton. During questioning of the suspects, he noticed mail addressed to several Shenandoah Road residents inside the vehicle. Residents confirmed that their mailboxes had been broken into just hours before.

Terra was also found to be wearing an ankle monitor while she was awaiting trial for similar charges out of another county. She and Richard were arrested for conspiracy, possession of stolen property and burglary tools, and having methamphetamine. Sheriff’s officials also noted that because the car’s registration had expired in 2018, it was impounded.