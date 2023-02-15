Roadside Weed Spraying To Commence In Calaveras

San Andreas, CA — The Public Works Department in Calaveras County is asking anyone who wants to opt out of annual roadside spraying to speak up soon.

The spraying is designed to prevent weeds from encroaching on the edges of roads. The weeds can obstruct views, cause road damage, and fuel fires. The county typically sprays an area six feet from the roadside, twice a year, around late February, and again near the middle of April.

If you do not want spraying to occur on portions of your parcels that are on county-maintained roads, you can opt out of the program by completing these two steps:

Call Public Works at (209) 754-6401 no later than March 3, 2023, to place your name and parcel address on the NO SPRAY list, and leave a message confirming: Your name, parcel # and physical address (not mailing address). The approximate location and length of zones on your parcel(s) on which you do not want roadside spraying to occur.

Place clearly legible signs (large enough to be seen from a moving truck) on two (2) locations of your parcel, per no spray zone: First sign shall read BEGIN NO SPRAY ZONE. Second sign shall read END NO SPRAY ZONE. Note: as all roadside spraying will occur from the right side of the road only, ensure that the first sign encountered by the operator is BEGIN NO SPRAY ZONE. Sufficient signage shall be visible from the road. NOTE: If your parcel’s fence line does not directly abut the road, consider mounting your sign to stakes driven near enough to the road for the operator to clearly see them.