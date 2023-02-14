Winds Will Usher In Cold Temperatures

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the central San Joaquin Valley from 7 AM this morning until 7 PM tonight.

Northwest winds of twenty to thirty mph are likely with gusts up to forty-five mph.

Secure outdoor objects as gusty winds could blow them around. Tree limbs could also be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

Additionally, a Freeze Warning has been issued for the central San Joaquin Valley, from 2 AM Wednesday until 9 AM Thursday.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as twenty-seven degrees are expected.

Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.