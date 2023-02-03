Cloudy
53.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mother Lode Views Focuses On Living Longer, Better Lives

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tyler Summersett and Nick Buettner

Tyler Summersett and Nick Buettner

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on the Blue Zones project.

Blue Zones are regions of the world where people are, on average, living longer and healthier lives. The five places identified through a study were Sardinia, Italy, Okinawa, Japan, Icaria, Greece, Loma Linda, California, and Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica.  The goal is to take some of the lessons learned from people living in those communities and bring them to other areas. Some of the focus is on reducing obesity, smoking, and body mass index, along with health and well-being improvements.

The guests on this weekend’s show will be Blue Zones Vice President and co-founder Nick Buettner, and Blue Zones Tuolumne County Project Executive Director Tyler Summersett.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 