Mother Lode Views Focuses On Living Longer, Better Lives

Tyler Summersett and Nick Buettner View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on the Blue Zones project.

Blue Zones are regions of the world where people are, on average, living longer and healthier lives. The five places identified through a study were Sardinia, Italy, Okinawa, Japan, Icaria, Greece, Loma Linda, California, and Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica. The goal is to take some of the lessons learned from people living in those communities and bring them to other areas. Some of the focus is on reducing obesity, smoking, and body mass index, along with health and well-being improvements.

The guests on this weekend’s show will be Blue Zones Vice President and co-founder Nick Buettner, and Blue Zones Tuolumne County Project Executive Director Tyler Summersett.