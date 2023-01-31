Foggy Conditions In The Central Valley

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the central San Joaquin Valley until 10 AM this morning.

Visibility in the dense fog is one quarter mile or less.

This is creating hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. If driving and you encounter fog, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the central San Joaquin Valley through 9 AM Wednesday morning.

Sub-freezing overnight temperatures will drop down to as low as twenty-nine degrees.

Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and could possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.