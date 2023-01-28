Cold Front Will Bring Wind, Snow And Freezing Temps

Snow on branches View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada on Sunday from 4 AM TO 7 PM.

The total expected snow accumulations will range from three to six inches.

The largest impact will happen during the middle of the day. Plan on slippery road conditions.

The winds may gust as high as fifty to sixty mph.

A Wind Advisory has also been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada from 1 PM Sunday until 1 PM PST Monday.

Northeast winds of twenty to thirty mph are expected with gusts ranging from fifty to sixty mph.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, so secure them in advance. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Slow down and use caution while traveling, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

Finally, a Freeze Watch has been issued for the central San Joaquin Valley from late Monday night through Thursday morning.

Sub-freezing overnight temperatures will drop to as low as twenty-six degrees.

Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and could possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.