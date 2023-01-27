Cloudy
47.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man Arrested With Numerous Stolen Bank Cards

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Amador County Arrest

Amador County Arrest

Photo Icon View Photo

Martell, CA — In Amador County, a man was arrested after running from law enforcement and being caught with numerous stolen bank cards.

Sheriff’s deputies approached 27-year-old Darian Keeling of Sutter Creek sitting on a park bench at around 10:30pm near the Lowes in Martell. He initially told the deputy he was someone else, and admitted the bank cards in his possession were stolen. As Keeling was being detained, he ran away on foot through the parking lot. After a brief chase, he was caught, and arrested. Keeling was later booked into Amador County Jail. An investigation into the stolen cards is ongoing.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 