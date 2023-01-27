Man Arrested With Numerous Stolen Bank Cards

Amador County Arrest View Photo

Martell, CA — In Amador County, a man was arrested after running from law enforcement and being caught with numerous stolen bank cards.

Sheriff’s deputies approached 27-year-old Darian Keeling of Sutter Creek sitting on a park bench at around 10:30pm near the Lowes in Martell. He initially told the deputy he was someone else, and admitted the bank cards in his possession were stolen. As Keeling was being detained, he ran away on foot through the parking lot. After a brief chase, he was caught, and arrested. Keeling was later booked into Amador County Jail. An investigation into the stolen cards is ongoing.