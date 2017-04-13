Update: Power Outage Off Parrotts Ferry Road

Power Outage Outside Columbia Enlarge Play Video

Update at 4:30 p.m.: PG&E reports all but two of the nineteen customers left in the dark by thunderstorms that rolled through the Mother Lode have had their electricity restored. The estimated repair time for those remaining without lights in 6:15 p.m.

Original post at 3:45 p.m.: Calaveras County, CA — As the stormy weather ripped through the Mother Lode in the two o’clock hour the lights went out for nineteen PGE customers off of Parrotts Ferry Road along Airola Road just after the bridge outside the Columbia area. The company reports a crew heading to the outage site to assess the situation. A restoration time of 6:15 p.m. has been posted.

Video from the thunderstorm that blew through Sonora bringing with lighting, loud crashes of thunder and hail can be viewed in the image box.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.