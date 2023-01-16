Governor Newsom Signs Order To Support Communities Impacted By Storm

Governor Gavin Newsom signs order calling for special session View Photo

Sacramento, CA– Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Monday to strengthen the emergency response to the severe winter storms that have hit California in recent weeks, resulting in at least 20 fatalities and forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents. The storms have prompted a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and a Presidential Emergency Declaration to aid response and recovery efforts. The executive order includes provisions that guarantee adequate staffing for emergency response by waiving work hour limitations for retired annuitants, support impacted residents by waiving fees to replace records such as marriage and birth certificates and provide flexibility to help healthcare facilities in affected areas remain open and support schools in Merced County that have been impacted by flooding.

The Governor has also activated the State Operations Center to its highest level and proclaimed a state of emergency statewide. As the storms are expected to continue in some parts of the state through midweek, the state continues to work with local and federal partners to prepare for and respond to flooding, debris flow, and other storm-related emergencies.