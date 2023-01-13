Cloudy
Sinkhole Prompts Twain Harte’s Eproson Park Closure

By B.J. Hansen
Twain Harte, CA — Following the recent wet weather, a sinkhole was discovered near a picnic bench at Eproson Park in Twain Harte.

It is also near the children’s playground equipment. Out of an abundance of caution, the Twain Harte Community Services District has decided to close the park indefinitely until further notice. The district will need to assess the damage and look into potential repairs. The area around the park is now blocked off.

  Weather Alert