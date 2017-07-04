High Winds Leave Behind Power Outages

PG&E Power Outage Map Enlarge

Sonora, CA — There are some significant power outages in the Mother Lode this morning as heavy winds occurred overnight.

In Tuolumne County there are 1,705 PG&E customers without electricity in the area of Cold Springs, Pinecrest and Strawberry. On a smaller scale, there are 100 customers without power due to an outage in Mi Wuk Village, 70 customers outside of Groveland and 14 customers in Jamestown. In Calaveras County, 89 customers are without electricity in and around Forest Meadows. Because the outages are so widespread, it remains unclear when there will be full restoration. To report an outage, or to request information on a specific neighborhood, you can call 1-800-PGE-5000.

Written by BJ Hansen.