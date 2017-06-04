Mother Lode Power Outages

Columbia, CA — Nearly 300 Mother Lode residents are witnout electricity this evening.

PG&E reports crews are assessing the situation for both impacted areas. One is in Tuolumne County in Columbia where 118 customers are in the dark near the Columbia Airport along South Airport Road and the Roll-In Mobilehome Park. Another outage is affecting 189 customers near Arnold in the Lakemont Pines subdivision off Highway 4 along Venado Drive and Saltana Road. The company has given both areas a restoration time of around 7:30 p.m.

Written by Tracey Petersen.

During heat or snow, overburdened electric cables, transformers, and other electrical equipment can fail. Be safe, never touch a downed power-line or electrical equipment.