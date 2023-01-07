Wind Advisory & Flood Watch For The Mother Lode

Woods Creek near sports fields (file photo) View Photo

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from now until 4 PM Tuesday. A Winter Storm Warning has also been issued for Yosemite National Park above 6,000 feet from 1 AM Sunday until 4 AM Wednesday.

Heavy snow will be likely due to a couple of systems. Snow will develop today, becoming heavy tonight into Sunday morning. Heavy snow again Monday into Tuesday.

The snow levels will mostly be around 4,000 to 6,000 feet this weekend, but will gradually rise to 7,000 to 8,000 feet Monday afternoon into Monday night, lowering back to around 4,500 to 5,000 feet on Tuesday.

With the first system, expect total snow accumulations of one to three feet, above the 6,000 foot elevation.

With the second system from Monday morning until Tuesday night, expect a foot-and-half to three feet of snow above 6,000 feet. Three to six feet of snow is forecast above 8,000 feet.

Winds will gust as high as fifty to sixty mph. The strongest winds will be Saturday night into Sunday morning and again Monday through Monday night. Strong winds could cause tree damage and bring down tree branches. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, resulting in periods of near whiteout conditions.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Significant travel impacts will likely persist at the higher pass levels on Monday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Mother Lode, the Mariposa County foothills, the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County and the entire San Joaquin Valley from 1 PM this afternoon until 1 PM Sunday.

Southeast winds of fifteen to thirty mph are expected, with gusts up to forty to fifty mph. The strongest wind is expected tonight into Sunday morning.

The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Saturated soils may allow for trees to topple more easily with gusts of this magnitude.

Finally, a Flood Watch is in effect for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley from late tonight until Wednesday afternoon. A Flood Watch is also in effect for Mariposa County, Yosemite National Park and the central San Joaquin Valley from late tonight until late Tuesday night.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.