Roadwork Planned This Week

SR-4 remains closed east of Farmington with no ETO. DETOUR: Drivers advised to use Escalon-Bellota Road Copperopolis Road Waverly Road to navigate around closure. Please adhere to flaggers and posted detour signs! Detour route from Caltrans View Photo

Motorists can expect delays on two Mother Lode highways this week, from January 8th to the 14th.

On Highway 12 in Calaveras at mile marker 16 Monday through Friday utility work will cause up to 10-minute traffic delays with one-way traffic control. The work is scheduled between 7 am and 5 pm at Central Hill Road.

On Highway 4 in Calaveras from Lashkoff Place to Strawberry Hill Road one-way traffic control will allow for drainage work. The work is scheduled Tuesday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm and Friday from 7 am to 3pm.

On Highway 108 night work continues on the roundabout at Chicken Ranch/Sierra Rock Road. K-rails will be installed beginning Tuesday night at 9 pm and will continue through Friday from 9 pm to 6 am each night to Friday.

On Highway 120 at Tulloch Road the roadway wash-out work is scheduled to continue from 10:30 am to midnight until the roadway is fixed. The Detour route in the image is Escalon-Bellota Road to Copperopolis Road to Waverly Road. Be aware of several potholes along the detour.

On Highway 132 in Tuolumne County in the area of Bonds Flat and Isabel Way one of the two lanes and both the left and right shoulder will be closed for utility work. The work is scheduled for Wednesday from 8 am to 4 pm.

The passes are closed. Updating Highway closure information is here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.