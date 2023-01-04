Calaveras Launches Community Phone-Line For Flood Resource Info

Flooding in the Castle Rock Mobile Home Park in Valley Springs View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County declared a localized state of emergency due to last weekend’s flooding, and another atmospheric river event is possible today and tomorrow.

In response, Calaveras County has launched a community phone line where local residents can call and learn about available resources. It will be available from 9am-5pm, effective today and continuing through January 10. Officials will be able to answer questions and relay information.

The county reports that there remain full road closures, due to major damage, on Baldwin Lane, White Road at Highway 26, and Salt Springs Road. There are partial road closures 10121 Hunt Road, Patricia Road at Moran Road, Gwin Mine Road from Rich Gulch Trail to Paloma, and Meadowmont Way at Pine Drive.

Additionally, Calaveras County Animal Services is providing emergency evacuation space for small animals (dogs and cats) at the San Andreas Animal Control Shelter at 901 Jeff Tuttle Dr., San Andreas. Please call 209-754-6866 to make arrangements. Large animals can be taken to the Fairgrounds. Domestic pets will be accepted at the Fairgrounds by going to the Floriculture Building, small animals can go to the Swine Barn, and horses can be taken to the beef wash racks area.

Sandbag locations: Please limit the number of sandbags to 10 per resident and

remember to bring your own shovel.

• Arnold Maintenance Yard, 1119 Linebaugh Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)

• Glencoe Maintenance Yard, 16151 Hwy 26 (Closes at 3:30pm)

• Calaveras Consolidated Fire Station #3, 6501 Jenny Lind Rd. – NOTE: prefilled

sandbags will be available

• Jenny Lind Yard, 11558 Milton Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)

• San Andreas Rd Yard, 891 Mt Ranch Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)

• Mountain Ranch Community Center Parking lot, 7869 Whiskey Slide Rd.

• Murphys Fire Station, 37 Jones St. – NOTE: prefilled sandbags will be available

• Vista Del Lago Cul-De-Sac near Valley Springs Dental, 313 Vista Del Lago –

prefilled sandbags will be available

• Mangili Rd. Cul-De-Sac at Power Up Fitness gym, 145 Mangili Rd. – prefilled

sandbags will be available

• Copperopolis Fire Department, 370 Main St.

• West Point Volunteer Fire Department, 195 Spink Rd.

• Angels Camp, sand and sandbags are available at 200 Monte Verda (behind the

Police Department)