New California OES Director Appointed

Outgoing CAL OES Director Mark Ghilarducci and incoming Director Nancy Ward View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed a new official to lead California’s response to emergencies.

Longtime California Office of Emergency Services Director Mark Ghilarducci announced his planned retirement this past September, and a former FEMA leader will step into the role.

Nancy Ward was a FEMA Response and Recovery Director starting in 2000 and later served as FEMA’s Acting Administrator within the US Department of Homeland Security for a period in 2009. From 2014 to 2017 she was the Chief Deputy Director and Department of Homeland Security Advisor. Ward has since been a Retired Annuitant at the California Office of Emergency Services since 2017.

Governor Gavin Newsom points out that Ward is the first woman to lead CAL OES, and adds, “Nancy Ward is a seasoned emergency response veteran with decades of experience at the local, state, and federal level. Under her leadership, California will remain ready to respond, no matter the crisis, keeping the safety of Californians at the forefront. I thank her for taking on this role and her dedication to serving the people of California.”

Outgoing Director Ghilarducci adds, “Nancy Ward is an outstanding choice to lead the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Nancy is an exceptional emergency manager and skillful leader who brings strong relationships and years of deep experience.”

The position requires Senate confirmation and the annual pay is $232,858. The Governor’s Office notes that Ward is registered to vote without a party preference.