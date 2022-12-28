Update: A Wet Forecast To End 2022

Flooding on Pool Station Road in Calaveras County View Photo

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, until 4 AM Friday.

Total snow accumulations above 4,000 feet will range from one inch to three inches. Above the 5,500 foot elevation, four to fourteen inches of snow is expected.

The snow levels will be rising above the higher pass levels early Friday, but travel conditions will likely remain difficult with some delays, if not impossible.

Winds may gust as high as thirty-five mph.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Carry chains.

Additionally, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Yosemite National Park above 7,000 feet, from this evening (Thursday) through late Saturday night.

Total heavy snow accumulations above the 7,000 foot elevation, will range from three to five feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds may gust as high as 50 mph.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the foothills of Mariposa County, the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County and the Yosemite Valley floor from Friday morning through late Saturday night. A Flood Watch will also be in effect for the Mother Lode and and the entire San Joaquin Valley from Friday afternoon until late Saturday night.

Flooding caused by heavy rainfall is likely. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. There may be rockslides in the steep canyons.

You should be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.