Update: Fog In The Central Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 11 AM this morning (Friday) for the central San Joaquin Valley.

Visibility in the fog ranges from 800 feet to as low as 200 feet.

This is creating hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

If driving and you encounter fog, slow down, use your low-beam headlights and leave plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

In the Sierra Nevada, there are no restrictions on Highway 108 up to the closure gate, which is located at Sno-Park. There are also no restrictions on Highway 4 up to closure gate, which is located at Lake Alpine (after the Mt Reba turnoff). Additionally, there are no restrictions on Highway 120 up to the closure gate, which is located at Crane Flat. And finally, Highway 88, Carson Pass is currently open with no restrictions.