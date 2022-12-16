Cold Foggy Morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the northern San Joaquin Valley until 11 AM this morning.

The visibility is one quarter of a mile or less in the dense fog.

This is creating hazardous driving conditions due to the low visibility.

If you are driving and encounter fog, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Additionally, a Freeze Warning remains in effect for the central San Joaquin Valley through 7 AM Monday.

Sub-freezing temperatures each night, as low as 31 degrees, will continue.

Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, the NWS advises that they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.