Partly Cloudy
32.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cold Foggy Morning

Sponsored by:
By Mark Truppner
Fog

Fog

Photo Icon View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the northern San Joaquin Valley until 11 AM this morning.

The visibility is one quarter of a mile or less in the dense fog.

This is creating hazardous driving conditions due to the low visibility.

If you are driving and encounter fog, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Additionally, a Freeze Warning remains in effect for the central San Joaquin Valley through 7 AM Monday.

Sub-freezing temperatures each night, as low as 31 degrees, will continue.

Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, the NWS advises that they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 