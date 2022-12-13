Mostly Clear
43.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Freeze Warning For The Central Valley

Sponsored by:
By Mark Truppner
frost, Ice and snow

frost, Ice and snow

Photo Icon View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the central San Joaquin Valley, effective from 2 AM Wednesday until 7 AM Monday.

Sub-freezing temperatures each night, as low as thirty-one degrees, are expected.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, the NWS advises that they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

In the Sierra Nevada, there are still chain and four wheel drive requirements on Highway 108, beginning at the east entrance of Long Barn. There are no restrictions up to the closure points of Highway 120 Tioga Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass. Finally, Highway 88 Carson Pass is open with no restrictions.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 