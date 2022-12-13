Freeze Warning For The Central Valley

frost, Ice and snow View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the central San Joaquin Valley, effective from 2 AM Wednesday until 7 AM Monday.

Sub-freezing temperatures each night, as low as thirty-one degrees, are expected.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, the NWS advises that they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

In the Sierra Nevada, there are still chain and four wheel drive requirements on Highway 108, beginning at the east entrance of Long Barn. There are no restrictions up to the closure points of Highway 120 Tioga Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass. Finally, Highway 88 Carson Pass is open with no restrictions.