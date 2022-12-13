Fired Up About Graduation

Columbia College Logo View Photo

Columbia, CA – 29 Columbia College students went through a rigorous 16-week training program to be able to put on professional firefighter gear.

The students have earned graduation and Certificates of Completion from the Fire Technology Program. Students who completed Firefighter 1 and 2 will be awarded their certificates at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, in the Oak Pavilion. To achieve the certificate, students must also complete six months of full-time or a year of part-time field experience before applying for the state certification.

“Some graduates will apply for or continue with reserve, intern, and volunteer positions at local fire departments that they’ve held since entering the academy,” said Chief Shane Warner, Columbia College Fire Technology Program Coordinator/Instructor. Additionally, students are given the opportunity to complete the standard application process for seasonal employment with CAL Fire, the US Forest Service, and local fire agencies.

The 16 weeks of rigorous training are designed to help serious candidates meet the requirements for careers as professional firefighters, including more than 616 hours of academic and manipulative training, according to Chief Shane Warner. They also received specialized training in Incident Command Systems, Hazardous Materials, Seasonal Wildland Firefighting classes, Confined Space, Basic Power Saw Safety, and Vehicle Extrication.

Columbia College President Dr. Lena Tran said, “I applaud our graduates. Firefighters have a demanding job that requires strength, commitment, motivation and challenges their mental, emotional, and physical preparedness. We are proud to know that our students are well-trained to serve the community.”

Fire academy officials and college administrators thanked these agencies for their support: the Columbia College Fire Department, Copperopolis Fire District, Ebbetts Pass Fire District, Columbia Fire District, Sonora City Fire Department, Twain Harte Fire Department, Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indian Rancheria Fire Department, Tuolumne City Fire Department, Mi Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Department, Tuolumne County Fire Department, CAL FIRE TCU, Hayward Fire Department, Merced Fire Department, and Sierra Conservation Center.