Winter Storm Brings Wind, Rain And Snow

A Wind Advisory is now in effect for the Mariposa County foothills until 7 PM this evening.

Southeast winds of fifteen twenty-five mph are occurring, with gusts up to forty-five mph.

Additionally, a Wind Advisory remains in effect for the Northern San Joaquin Valley, until 3 PM this afternoon (Saturday).

South winds of twenty to thirty-five mph are happening now, with gusts ranging from forty to fifty mph.

The gusty winds in both locations could blow around unsecured objects such as holiday decorations. Secure outdoor objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Strong cross winds along east-west roadways may create difficult driving conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Use caution when driving.

These winds are associated with the winter storm that is producing periods of moderate to heavy rain throughout the Central valley. In relation to that…

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, as well as the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County (specifically above 3,500 feet), and Yosemite National Park, not expiring until 4 AM Monday.

Heavy snow is expected.

The snow levels are rising today to around 4,500 to 6,000 feet. The snow levels will then fall on Sunday down to 2,500 to 3,500 feet. The majority of the snow accumulation will be above 4,000 feet.

Over the highest elevations, expect heavy snow with two to three inches per hour rates at times, mainly this afternoon and later tonight.

The total snow accumulations will range between two to six feet above the 3,500 foot elevation.

Winds will gust as high as sixty to eighty mph. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and poor visibility could bring whiteout conditions at times both today and tonight.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Chain controls, travel delays and road closures are to be expected.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.