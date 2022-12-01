The Next Storm Will Impact This Weekend

Heavy Snow In Arnold View Photo

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada until midnight tonight (Thursday) and for Yosemite National Park (outside of Yosemite Valley) until 4 AM Friday.

Additional snow accumulations above the 5,000 foot elevation, will range from one to three feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds are gusting as high as fifty to fifty-five mph through the canyons and along the crest. The strong winds may cause tree damage.

With the heavy snow forecast, travel could be very difficult to impossible. Count on road closures due to snow cover. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Additional heavy snow is possible from Saturday afternoon into early Monday morning.

In fact, a Winter Storm Watch has already been issued for Yosemite National Park (outside of the Yosemite Valley) from Friday evening through late Sunday night, above the 7,000 foot elevation.

Total snow accumulations of one to two feet is possible from 7,000 to 8,000 feet. Two to four feet of snow is likely above 8,000 feet.

Winds could gust as high as fifty mph along the crest and through canyons.