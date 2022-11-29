Caltrans and Calaveras County Host Free Dump Days

Calaveras, CA– Caltrans District 10 and Clean California are partnering with Calaveras County to hold a Free Dump Day event for area residents. The event will take place on Saturday, December 10th, from 8:00 AM to 12 PM at the Calaveras County Government Center, located at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas.

This free Dump Day event will accept tires without rims, appliances, and mattresses. The Clean California program encourages responsible trash handling practices and the disposal of waste materials safely and properly. Items not accepted at this free dump event include household trash, hazardous waste, electronic waste, green/yard waste, bulky Items (old furniture, chairs, tables, etc.), and concrete and demolition materials.

Caltrans is reminding motorists to properly secure and tarp all cargo loads prior to driving. Transporting unsecured loads is unsafe, illegal, and pollutes California’s roads and waterways. Loads that are not tied down or secured by tarps and nets or enclosed will not be accepted. Caltrans also provided the following tips to better secure any materials transported to the event.

-Completely cover loads with tarps or cargo nets. Debris can escape from gaps.

–Remove loose material and trash before driving.

–Don’t overload; keep materials level with your truck bed.

–Put light items lower, and tie large items to the vehicle for traffic safety.

This is the last free Dump Day for 2022, the next event will take place on January 14th at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds.