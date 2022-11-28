Winter Storm Watch Issued For The Sierra Nevada

Snow in Twain Harte View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for the Central San Joaquin Valley on Wednesday morning from 2 AM through 8 AM.

Expect sub-freezing temperatures ranging from twenty-eight to thirty-two degrees expected.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and could possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Additionally, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada from Wednesday evening through Friday morning and Yosemite National Park (outside of the Yosemite Valley) from late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.

Heavy snow is possible.

Total snow accumulations of one to three feet is likely above the 3,000 foot elevation.

Anywhere from a dusting to up to three inches of snow accumulation is possible in the foothills above 2,500 feet.

Winds may gust as high as forty to sixty-five mph. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

More snow is possible over the weekend.