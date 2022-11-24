Grease Could Be A Holiday Grinch

TUD reminds not to put grease down drains View Photo

Sonora, CA – During the holiday season, and with Thanksgiving today, Tuolumne County residents basting the turkey need to remember grease can be a costly holiday grinch.

To avoid potential plumbing and sewer disasters, Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) and the county remind residents how to properly dispose of fats, oils and grease. TUD advises, “Sewer blockages can cause backups into homes, resulting in an unpleasant mess that can cost hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars to clean up.”

TUD provides this list of safe disposal tips for fats, oils and grease:

Tuolumne County Solid Waste now offers used cooking oil disposal at the

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility located in Jamestown. To make an

appointment, call (209) 533-5588.

Avoid pouring fats or vegetable cooking oils down the drain because liquid fats

solidify in the pipes and can create clogs.

After grease has cooked, scrape the grease into a container with a tight-fitting lid.

Solidify it in the refrigerator before putting it in the trash.

Never put hard-to-grind items in your garbage disposal, including poultry skins,

eggshells, carrots, celery, pumpkin pulp, banana peels, or pasta.