Update: Valley Springs Fire Stopped

By Tracey Petersen
Update 4:10 pm: Columbia air and ground crews have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County. The flames broke out around 3:15 p.m. in the 9800 block of Scenic Valley Road, between Indian Creek and Oak Glen drives, south of Highway 26. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore updates that the forward rate was stopped at an estimated quarter acre in size. One structures was threatened, but was not damaged and no injuries were reported, according to Kilgore. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Origional Post 3:30 pm: Columbia air and ground crews are responding to a vegetation fire in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County. The flames broke out in the 9800 block of Scenic Valley Road, between Indian Creek and Oak Glen drives, south of Highway 26. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore details that the fire is an estimated quarter acre in size and one structure is threatened more resources being called to the scene. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

