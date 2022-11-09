Deceased Identified In HWY 49 Crash In Calaveras County

CHP patrol car View Photo

San Andreas, CA – The CHP is releasing new details regarding a deadly crash on Highway 49 in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County.

The deceased is 47-year-old Patrick Harvey of Nevada City, who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. As reported here earlier this morning, the collision happened north of Fourth Crossing, and the exact time of the wreck is unknown, as the overturned vehicle was not discovered until after 6:15 this morning. CHP officials have determined that the crash occurred at an unknown time overnight.

The CHP reports that Harvey was driving a 2011 Cadillac southbound when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the west side of the roadway, down a small embankment, and overturned. The car then went through a fence and came to rest on its side in a field. The cause of this collision is under investigation and no further details are available at this time.