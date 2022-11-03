Large Meth Bust In Mariposa County

Meth bust in Mariposa County View Photos

Mariposa, CA – A raid on a homeless encampment in Mariposa County resulted in one arrest and the seizure of over 155 grams of methamphetamine.

Mariposa Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators served a warrant Tuesday on a makeshift residence consisting of a broken-down vehicle covered in tarps on Frank Wilson Way off Highway 49 in Mariposa, as pictured in the image box. Deputies uncovered 157.5 grams in total.

“Meth destroys families and individual lives and continues to be a focus of the narcotics team. I am extremely pleased with the results of this case. This bust gets a significant dealer off the streets and his supply seized. Meth has no place in Mariposa, and I am proud of my team for continuing to keep our communities safe,” remarked Sheriff Jeremy Briese.

The owner of the vehicle, Jerry Tanner, was arrested for felony possession of a restricted, dangerous drug for sale and ammunition by a prohibited person.