Clear
53.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Large Meth Bust In Mariposa County

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Meth bust in Mariposa County

Meth bust in Mariposa County

Photo Icon View Photos

Mariposa, CA – A raid on a homeless encampment in Mariposa County resulted in one arrest and the seizure of over 155 grams of methamphetamine.

Mariposa Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators served a warrant Tuesday on a makeshift residence consisting of a broken-down vehicle covered in tarps on Frank Wilson Way off Highway 49 in Mariposa, as pictured in the image box. Deputies uncovered 157.5 grams in total.

Meth bust in Mariposa County
MCSO photo

“Meth destroys families and individual lives and continues to be a focus of the narcotics team. I am extremely pleased with the results of this case. This bust gets a significant dealer off the streets and his supply seized. Meth has no place in Mariposa, and I am proud of my team for continuing to keep our communities safe,” remarked Sheriff Jeremy Briese.

The owner of the vehicle, Jerry Tanner, was arrested for felony possession of a restricted, dangerous drug for sale and ammunition by a prohibited person.

  • Meth bust in Mariposa County
  • Meth bust in Mariposa County
  • Meth bust in Mariposa County
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 