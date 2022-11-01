Highway 4 Traffic Delays Due To Wagon Trail Work

Wagon Trail Project View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — The Calaveras Public Works Department is warning travelers about traffic delays anticipated this week due to the Highway 4 Wagon trail realignment project between Angels Camp and Copperopolis.

There will be rolling stops, and reduced speeds, on Highway 4 between Bonanza Mine Way and Appaloosa Road. Flaggers will be on the scene. The work will take place today through Friday, from 7am-5pm.

The Wagon Trail Realignment is a reconstruction project that is designed to improve the safety of a 6.5-mile stretch of Highway 4 between Angels Camp and Copperopolis. The goals of the project include widening and paving the roadway, removing dangerous curves, installing new culverts and animal crossings, and improving overall road safety for the traveling public. The project is expected to finish in late 2023.