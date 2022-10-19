Boyfriend’s Relative Attacks Girlfriend With Knife And Fists

Matthew Dan Hoskins View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Jamestown couple awoke to one of the boyfriend’s relatives yelling at them, and that erupted into the suspect allegedly coming at them with a knife.

Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of an assault recently in the area of Preston Lane. Once on the scene, the female victim told deputies she had been hit in the face by her boyfriend’s family member, 19-year-old Matthew Hoskins, who had fled the scene. There is no information regarding why the suspect was angry. The couple detailed that Hoskins had shown up at the apartment they were staying in around midnight, entered the bedroom, and began yelling at the female victim. Then Hoskins and the male victim began physically fighting until Hoskins left the room and allegedly got a kitchen knife. He came back with it above his head while running at the boyfriend, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian. The couple was able to disarm Hoskins and lead him to the doorway. They say that is when he began pushing his way back into the apartment and punched the girlfriend in the face, detailed Boujikian.

A short time later, deputies located Hoskins in the area of Jim Brady Road, where he was arrested for brandishing a weapon and battery.