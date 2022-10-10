Housing Market Showing Balance

Sonora, CA– The numbers for the Q3 2022 residential sales have been released by the Tuolumne County Association of Realtors. Some changes can be seen compared to the numbers from the same quarter last year. The days a house will stay on the market has shown a slight decrease going from 77 days on the market to 72 days. Sales of houses in every categorical price bracket have seen a decrease. Sales of homes under $175,000 saw the largest statistical drop in sales at 80%.

The Median Sales Price has risen 15% and the average sales price has risen 14%. Making sense of those numbers is Sam Segerstrom, President of the Tuolumne County Association Of Realtors Board of Directors who explains. “That doesn’t necessarily mean the average home has appreciated 15% compared to last year, it’s just showing that we’ve had more high-end home sales and fewer lower and affordable homes have hit the market so we’ve had fewer of those sales”

The released information can be found below.