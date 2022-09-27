Calaveras Community Foundation Awards 2022 Grants

Calaveras Community Foundation View Photo

Calaveras, CA– Calaveras Community Foundation(CFF) awarded 19 grants in 2022 that total over $110,000. The CCF credits donors and donor-advised funds for making this funding possible. The seven groups/organizations that were awarded grants that focus on food and health issues are Common Grounds, Good Samaritan Community Covenant Church, Habitat for Humanity Calaveras, Hospice of Amador and Calaveras, Sierra Hope, Society of St. Vincent de Paul-St. Patrick’s Angels Camp Conference, and St. Patrick’s Helping Hands.

In the category of Youth Education, the following six groups received grants, Bret Harte Union High School -new computers; Calaveras County Office of Education – showcase events to promote STEM; Calaveras Mentoring Foundation – purchase community outreach materials; Calaveras Unified School District – provide a Social Emotional Learning Library; Mark Twain Badger Boosters Club – offer enrichment and arts for all students; Murphy’s Creek Theatre Company – sponsor a summer youth education program.

Historical preservation was the focus of three grants awarded to Calaveras County Historical Society – Selkirk Trail Restoration; Manzanita Writers Press -Oral history of the Gold Country; and Society for Preservation of West Calaveras History – Mobile Museum.

The remaining three grants went to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation-Toys for Tots; Murphy’s Area Community Tennis Association – Resurfacing Tennis Courts; Trinity Ranch – Rancher Education – Raising Pigs.

Partial funding for the above projects is being credited to Martha & Paul Moeller Donor Advised Fund,

Jackson Rancheria Casino/Resort Fund, Community Betterment Fund, and the Calaveras County Employees Fund. Additional funding was from The Federlein Family Fund of the San Francisco Foundation.

The CFF has provided over 3,000,000 in competitive grants