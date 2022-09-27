GOP: Commitment To America

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) wrote about a new House Republican platform called the Commitment to America, in an op-ed that was published in the New York Post.

McCarthy was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“When you buy groceries or pay your electricity bill, you might wonder, ‘Can I afford this?’ Millions of Americans are asking that question because Democrats’ reckless government spending has led to record inflation and driven us into a recession.

When you watch the local news, you may feel less safe in your community. You aren’t alone. Under the Biden administration, we’ve experienced the deadliest years for violent crime and drug overdoses.

Just as we see the rule of law breaking down in our cities, we’re seeing it break down on our border. This week, President Joe Biden broke the record for the most illegal border crossings in a fiscal year: more than 2 million encounters at the southern border in 11 months.

And the prospect of your kids falling further behind in school is heartbreaking. Government-mandated lockdowns and mask mandates wiped out 20 years of student gains in reading and math.

The White House and Democratic majority in Congress control Washington. This is their record. Yet they don’t intend to fix it.

But Republicans have a plan for a new direction to get our country back on track. It’s called the Commitment to America.

House Republicans are committed to delivering a strong economy, letting you feed your family and heat your home without breaking the bank. The Commitment to America stops wasteful Washington spending to lower the price of groceries, gas, cars and housing and stop the rising national debt. It also prioritizes cutting the oil-and-gas-permitting process time in half, lowering energy costs and creating good-paying jobs by unleashing reliable, abundant American-made energy. And it modernizes outdated regulations to expand American manufacturing, strengthen our supply chain and end our dependence on China for critical goods.

Of course, we can’t have lasting prosperity without public safety. To secure our southern border, we’ll end catch-and-release loopholes, invest in effective border enforcement and deploy technology to stop the endless flow of illegal immigration and drugs under Biden that’s turned every city into a border city. To reduce crime, we’ll support 200,000 new law-enforcement officers through hiring bonuses, permanently criminalize illicit fentanyl and crack down on soft-on-crime prosecutors. If woke district attorneys won’t do their job, they don’t deserve another dime of federal money.

As we work toward a safe country with a strong economy, we also want a future built on freedom, in which children come first and our constitutional rights are protected. We’ll advance the Parents’ Bill of Rights to deliver real transparency and accountability, recover learning loss from school closures, defend fairness in athletics by ensuring only biological females can compete in girls’ and women’s sports and expand school choice so more than a million more children can attend the school their parents know is right for them. America’s future depends on excellence in education and respect for dedicated parents and teachers.

Finally, Republicans will give you a government that’s accountable, without politicians playing by a different set of rules. The Commitment to America champions policies to restore voters’ confidence in Congress, starting with ending Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s proxy-voting abuse of power that allowed 90% of House Democrats to get paid without needing to show up for work.

It also restores the House as a check against the Biden administration’s incompetence and abuses of power through vigorous oversight. We’re committed to investigating issues that deserve real scrutiny, including the politicization of science that drove government-mandated lockdowns and school closures, the weaponization of the Department of Justice, the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that created 13 new Gold Star families and potential conflicts of interests connected to the president’s family’s business dealings.

By taking action every day to deliver an economy that’s strong, a nation that’s safe, a future that’s built on freedom and a government that’s accountable, House Republicans will put our nation back on track towards long-term success.

This is our Commitment to America. And in a Congress restored to the American people, we will do everything in our power to make it a reality.”

