More Containment Gained On Woods And Tower Fires

Tower Fire Response - Photo by Kevin Higgins View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Woods Fire that ignited in the Camp Hope area on Thursday evening is up to 80 percent containment and holding at 21 acres.

CAL Fire reports that progress was made Friday in constructing and stabilizing control lines. All of the earlier evacuation orders have been lifted. Stockton Road remains closed from Ponderosa Way to Highway 108. There are only five engines and two hand crews still assigned to the incident and they will continue to mop up the existing fire activity. One structure was destroyed by the fire and another was damaged.

Meanwhile, the Tower Fire that ignited on Friday afternoon in Calaveras County is 87 acres and 50 percent contained. Like the Woods incident, the forward spread is stopped. It is situated near Rock Creek Road and Salt Spring Reservoir. There are no evacuation orders. Crews will continue to work toward fully extinguishing the fire throughout today.