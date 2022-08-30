Sizzling Labor Day Weekend Forecast

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Central San Joaquin Valley, Mariposa County and the Yosemite National Park Valley floor, from 11 AM Wednesday morning through 8 PM Tuesday (September 6th) evening.

The high temperatures in the Central San Joaquin Valley will range from 102 to 112 degrees. Highs in Mariposa County and the Yosemite Valley will range from 98 to 108 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the Mother Lode, the Northern San Joaquin Valley and the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada from Saturday morning until Tuesday evening.

The high temperatures in all three regions, from Saturday through Tuesday, could reach up to 115 degrees.

The hottest days are forecast to occur Sunday and Labor Day Monday. There will be limited overnight relief from the heat, with lows in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

The extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities over the Holiday weekend.

Monitor the latest forecasts on mymotherlode.com for updates on this situation. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1