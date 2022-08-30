Wagon Trail Realignment Project Continues

Wagon Trail Project View Photo

Calaveras, CA– The ongoing Wagon Trail Realignment Project will be continuing this week with work taking place on Highway 4 and impacting traffic. From August 29th through September 1st from 7 am to 5 pm, drivers can anticipate traffic delays between Bonanza Mine Way and Appaloosa Road. Flaggers will be directing traffic, they advise drivers to be aware of rolling stops and to drive at reduced speeds between those times.

The Wagon Trail Realignment Project is a reconstruction project that is designed to improve the safety of a 6.5-mile stretch of Highway 4 between Angels Camp and Copperopolis. The goals of the project include widening and paving the roadway, removing dangerous curves, installing new culverts and animal crossings, and improving overall road safety for the traveling public. The project is expected to finish in late 2023.

For additional information contact the Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project information line at 209–222–4862 or email Info@WagonTrailProject.com.