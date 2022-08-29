Excessive Heat Expected This Week

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Mariposa County and the Valley Floor inside of Yosemite National Park, from Wednesday morning through Monday (Labor Day) evening.

High temperatures will range from 95 to 105 degrees in the lower Sierra Foothills and Yosemite Valley.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Warm overnight lows can make those susceptible to heat illness at higher risk.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings on mymotherlode.com for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.