Fiery Fatal Crash On HWY 4

By Tracey Petersen
Calaveras County, CA – A solo vehicle crash on Highway 4 northeast of Cottage Springs in Calaveras County resulted in the death of the male driver.

The CHP has not released the name, age and where the deceased resided pending notification of the family. The deadly collision happened around 9:30 p.m. last night east of Black Springs Road. The CHP reports the SUV was eastbound at an unknown speed when he allowed his vehicle to veer to the left for an unknown reason. The SUV crossed the double yellow lines and went off the roadway. It then struck a tree and caught fire with the driver trapped inside. San Andreas CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler detailed, “Unfortunately, the driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of this collision. His identity and the vehicle are still under investigation.”

There are no further details at this time, added Butzler.

