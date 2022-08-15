Heat Advisories Throughout The Region

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for both the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from 11 AM Tuesday until 8 PM Friday.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Mariposa County from 11 AM Tuesday through 11 PM Wednesday. This will be downgraded to a Heat Advisory from 11 PM Wednesday until 8 PM Friday.

Expect hot conditions in the Central Valley during the Heat Advisory, with highs ranging from 100 to 110 degrees. The highs in the Mother Lode will range between 96 to 106 degrees. The highs in Mariposa County on Tuesday and Wednesday will range between 99 to 104 degrees. On Thursday and Friday, the highs in Mariposa County will range between 97 to 102 degrees.

The hottest days in every region will occur both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The hot temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Warm overnight lows are expected through Friday morning, ranging from 65 to 76 degrees in the Central Valley, 71 to 82 degrees in the Mother Lode and 68 to 73 degrees in Mariposa County.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation.