Radiothon To Benefit Meals On Wheels

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — A radiothon for the Sierra Senior Providers Meals on Wheels program is coming up this morning on The New Star 92.7.

Sierra Senior Providers, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization established in 1996, operates the Meals on Wheels program. It provides home-delivered meals weekly to qualified Tuolumne County residents ages 60 and older who are unable to drive, shop or cook safely and consistently.

The meals promote health by providing a third of the necessary daily calories, and moreover, each meal delivery involves social interaction – perhaps the only contact some seniors have all day – and an opportunity for drivers to check on seniors’ safety.

Tune into the on-air fundraiser running from 9am-11am on the New Star 92.7.

