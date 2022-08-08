Clear
Earthquake In Mono County

By Nic Peterson

Walker, CA– A 4.4 magnitude earthquake has shaken the area near Walker in Mono County according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake originated 5 miles northeast of Walker on Monday at around 1:44 P.M. United States Geological Survey announced on social media that the event activated its ShakeAlert System.

The quake was potentially felt as far north as South Lake Tahoe and to the north of Mono Lake. Some residents in the Sonora area have also reported feeling the quake. No damage has been reported due to the quake.

