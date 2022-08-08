Fire Slowed In Amador County Near Comanche Parkway

Amador County, CA — A 16.5-acre fire ignited early yesterday evening, during the five o’clock hour, in Amador County.

It started near Coal Mine Road and Comanche Parkway in Jackson Valley. It was visible from parts of nearby Calaveras County, especially the Valley Springs area. The forward progress was stopped on the Coal Fire at around 7pm and crews worked overnight to build containment lines. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no evacuation orders in place.

Mop-up will continue today.

Written by BJ Hansen .

