Clear
67.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Fire Slowed In Amador County Near Comanche Parkway

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Coal Fire in Amador County

Coal Fire in Amador County

Photo Icon View Photo

Amador County, CA — A 16.5-acre fire ignited early yesterday evening, during the five o’clock hour, in Amador County.

It started near Coal Mine Road and Comanche Parkway in Jackson Valley. It was visible from parts of nearby Calaveras County, especially the Valley Springs area. The forward progress was stopped on the Coal Fire at around 7pm and crews worked overnight to build containment lines. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no evacuation orders in place.

Mop-up will continue today.

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 