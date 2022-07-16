Excessive Heat Warning Through Monday

Blue sky with clouds View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Mariposa County foothills from noon on Saturday through 9 PM Monday.

Expect dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures ranging from 104 to 109 degrees in both the San Joaquin Valley and the lower foothills.

The extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.