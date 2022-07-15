Clear
100.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

RV Fire Causing Highway 4 Traffic Delays

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Fire on Highway 4 - photo by Bob Bliss

Fire on Highway 4 - photo by Bob Bliss

Photo Icon View Photos

Farmington, CA — There was a fire on Highway 4 in Stanislaus County this morning, which has been causing delays for those traveling between Copperopolis and Stockton.

The CHP reports that one-way traffic control is in place on Highway 4 near Dunton Road. An RV caught on fire at around 9am and burned approximately ¼ acre of vegetation. The vehicle’s tires were burned in the fire, which has created challenges related to towing it away. No injuries were immediately reported. Travel with caution in that area.

  • RV Fire On Highway 4 - Photo by Bob Bliss
payday loans online payday loans near me
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
payday loans online payday loans near me
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert