RV Fire Causing Highway 4 Traffic Delays

Fire on Highway 4 - photo by Bob Bliss View Photos

Farmington, CA — There was a fire on Highway 4 in Stanislaus County this morning, which has been causing delays for those traveling between Copperopolis and Stockton.

The CHP reports that one-way traffic control is in place on Highway 4 near Dunton Road. An RV caught on fire at around 9am and burned approximately ¼ acre of vegetation. The vehicle’s tires were burned in the fire, which has created challenges related to towing it away. No injuries were immediately reported. Travel with caution in that area.