Heat Advisory Today For Mariposa County

Coulterville Swimming Pool View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory today for the Mariposa County foothills.

The Heat Advisory will run from 10 AM this morning until 10 PM tonight.

High temperatures will range between 98 to 103 degrees.

Dehydration and prolonged exposure or physical activity outdoors could lead to heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke. Heat-sensitive people and those who are new to the area will be most prone to heat illnesses.

During the Heat Advisory, reduce time outdoors, drink plenty of water, and remain in an air-conditioned room. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.