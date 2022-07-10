Fire In Paloma Quickly Handled

CAL Fire helicopter 404 at Columbia Air Base View Photo

Paloma, CA — Air and ground resources quickly stopped the forward rate of spread for a vegetation fire in the Paloma area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire dubbed it the “Gwin Fire.” The flames broke out in some grass, moving at a moderate rate of spread, near Gwin Mine and Paloma roads , north of Highway 26 at around 4:30 p.m. Within about 15 minutes of arriving on scene, the fires forward rate of spread was stopped at an estimate quarter acre.

All of the Columbia aircraft have returned to base. Ground crews will remain on scene mopping up and checking for hot spots for the next couple of hours. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.